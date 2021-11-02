Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS remained flat at $$1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

