CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAIXY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of Hold.

CAIXY opened at $0.97 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

