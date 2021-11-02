CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

CAE stock opened at C$38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a PE ratio of 96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.46. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.52 and a 52 week high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

