CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 147,876.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 197,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

