Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.13. 23,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average is $144.96.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,685. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.