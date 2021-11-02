CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.75.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $289.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.