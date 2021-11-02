Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 207,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,698.95 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,890.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,870.64.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

