Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Cabaletta Bio worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

