Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
