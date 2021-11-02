Caas Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,241 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

ACAHU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

