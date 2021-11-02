Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,732 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $10,802,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 128.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 455,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

