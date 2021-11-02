Caas Capital Management LP Takes $848,000 Position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

DSAC stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

