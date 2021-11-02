Caas Capital Management LP Takes $1.32 Million Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,832,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Talaris Therapeutics Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

