Caas Capital Management LP Sells 19,302 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TETCU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.