Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Theravance Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBPH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 656,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

TBPH stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

