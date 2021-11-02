ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $45,197.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00081102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00075357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.53 or 0.99856331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.07084502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002883 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.