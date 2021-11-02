BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BWXT stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,879. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.