Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “
Shares of NYSE BUR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 694,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,961. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
