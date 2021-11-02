Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Shares of NYSE BUR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 694,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,961. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $13,433,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 550,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 63.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 492,617 shares during the period.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

