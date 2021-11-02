BTSE (BTSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, BTSE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. BTSE has a market cap of $28.09 million and $1.45 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for about $6.45 or 0.00010129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00081433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00074504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00101893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.42 or 0.99340945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.17 or 0.07008741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00022807 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

BTSE Coin Trading

