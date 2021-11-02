BTIG Research Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $61.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Tapestry has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tapestry by 299.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

