BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,199 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.