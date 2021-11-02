BSW Wealth Partners Increases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The New York Times were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,477,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 77,778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 485.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 118,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 97,918 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in The New York Times by 9.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The New York Times by 4.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.