BSW Wealth Partners Has $447,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

