BSW Wealth Partners Buys 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

BKNG opened at $2,489.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 247.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,389.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2,304.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,598.01 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

