BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,303 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.