BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 1,068 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,203,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,944,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

