Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

BRKR traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,788. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

