Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +19.5-20.5% yr/yr to $2.374-2.394 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.090 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.22. 819,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,788. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

