BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $35.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.
BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
NASDAQ BRP traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
