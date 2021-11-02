BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $35.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

