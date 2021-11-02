Brown Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,079,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Shares of ABBV opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

