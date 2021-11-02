Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HYFM. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

