Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

