Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Target Price at €7.85

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.85 ($9.23).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of FRA SHA traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €6.91 ($8.13). 336,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.36. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

