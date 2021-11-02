Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Target Price at $289.62

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $319.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.50. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $231.74 and a 1 year high of $327.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $1,916,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

