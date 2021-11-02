Brokerages Set Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $41.50

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of PYCR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 151.09. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38.
In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
