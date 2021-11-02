Brokerages Set Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $41.50

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 151.09. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

