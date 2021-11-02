Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $68.40

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.