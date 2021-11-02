Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $513.00

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $513.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.11. 159,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,401. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.00. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.