Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Target Price at GBX 1,102.33

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.33 ($14.40).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.51. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 887.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 857.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

