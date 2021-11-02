Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. 139,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,813. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $857.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

