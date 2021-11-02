Brokerages Set Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Price Target at $4.30

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAHPF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Evolution Mining stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

