Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of WBS traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,605,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.