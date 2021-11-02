Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.60) and the highest is $0.10. United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.00) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($11.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 253,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,381,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

