Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.32. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.28. 250,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,514. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

