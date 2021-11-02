Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.19. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

