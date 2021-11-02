Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $1.31 EPS

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $18.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.11. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $129.37 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

