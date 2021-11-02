Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report sales of $578.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $589.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.