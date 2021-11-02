Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $25.68. 924,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,424. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

