Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.59. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 690,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

