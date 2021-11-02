Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFLT opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $519.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

