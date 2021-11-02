Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $48.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.76 million and the highest is $48.35 million. Ooma posted sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $189.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $190.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $206.96 million, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a PE ratio of -216.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,878,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

