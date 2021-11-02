Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $7.39. 310,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

